Phoenix woman one of the injured at Las Vegas concert shooting

Tanya Groff, of Phoenix, was one of the 515 people injured in a shooting at a Country Music Festival in Las Vegas Sunday night. The in the worst U.S. mass shooting in the modern history.

She attended the concert with a group of twelve others from the Phoenix area. She related how a bullet ricocheted off the ground and several fragments entered her leg near the ankle.

"I think I wasn't sure what happened," Groff said, "so I felt it and got up and started running. So I was with my friend and someone pushed us over and when I got up I realized that I couldn't run."

Her family and friends are okay, though some are still being treated for injuries in Las Vegas and are planning to fly to Phoenix later today.

"My dad's fine, he ripped his shirt off to help my sister who had fragments in her hand," Groff said.

The hospital was run like a factory, according to Groff, and they treated her quickly and helped her get to the airport for her 6:30 a.m. flight back to Phoenix.

"Being at the hospital was really hard and seeing people with their injuries and seeing people who had passed from their injuries was really hard," she said. "I was actually sitting with a woman who was shot in the arm and her arm was shattered."

