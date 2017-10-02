Man suffers serious injuries after a Mesa apartment fire

One man suffered serious injuries after a Mesa apartment fire Monday morning, according to Mesa Fire and Medical Department. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

One man suffered serious injuries after a Mesa apartment fire Monday morning, according to Mesa Fire and Medical Department.

Fire crews from Mesa and Gilbert worked together to combat the apartment fire near University Drive and Gilbert Road.

Firefighters rescued one man from the smoke- and fire-filled apartment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay tuned to 3TV, CBS 5 and azfamily.com for the latest updates on this apartment fire.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.