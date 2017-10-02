Warming trend brings in triple-digit heat back to Phoenix this week

The coolest temperatures of the week move in Monday before a warming trend brings triple-digit heat back to Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A trough of low pressure across the Intermountain West will bring a shot of cooler air into Arizona, allowing daytime highs to drop to the low 90s across Phoenix-metro Monday afternoon.

A tight pressure gradient from this system will allow winds to kick up across northeastern and southeastern Arizona as well. Blowing dust is possible along Interstate 10 south of the Valley this afternoon.

By Tuesday, high pressure across the Gulf of Mexico will move backward into Northern Mexico. This will allow some tropical moisture to pump into Arizona from the southwest by Wednesday and help produce isolated to scattered showers and storms, mainly along the New Mexico-Arizona border through the end of the week. The Valley will stay dry.

High pressure will force temperatures to climb to the upper 90s Wednesday, 101 by Friday and 100 Saturday. Highs will be close to record territory under sunny skies.

For Monday, look for a high of 92 degrees in Phoenix with sunshine and breezes out of the west-southwest at about 10 mph.

