Mesa police officer injured at Las Vegas concert

A spokeswoman for the Mesa Police Department confirmed on Monday morning that several Mesa police officers were present at the country music concert in Las Vegas where police say more than 527 people were injured in a mass shooting that left at least 59 people dead.

Four off-duty officers and 1 professional staff member were patrons of the festival, said Sgt. Diana Williams with the Mesa Police Dept. All of them are currently accounted for and none were seriously injured.

Nate Gafvert of the Mesa Police Association confirmed that one officer did suffer minor injuries. He was grazed by a bullet in the face, but was quickly treated and released. The rest of the officers are tired, sad, and heartbroken, but okay.

The officers jumped into action to help other concertgoers when they realized what was going on.

Sgt. Williams email:

"We can confirm we had a group of off-duty officers attending the festival as regular patrons. All the officers are accounted [for] and we are happy to report no fatalities on our end. I will provide further details later this morning once I receive confirmation of the event and how it relates to our officers. I will be receiving a full brief later this morning and can provide further details later today."

