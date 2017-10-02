Arizona reaction to mass shooting in Las Vegas

Arizona officials have been reacting to the horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Governor Ducey Statement On Las Vegas Shooting:

"Our deepest prayers are with Las Vegas, all those killed and injured, and their families. We especially pray for all Arizonans impacted by this tragic shooting. This incredible loss of life will be felt by Americans everywhere. It's important that the victims, their families, and our brave first responders have the support they need. As we learn more details, the State of Arizona stands ready to assist our neighbors in Nevada in any way we can. To honor the victims, flags at all state buildings will be flown at half-staff until sunset, October 6."

Those looking for friends & loved ones following the Las Vegas mass shooting massacre should call: 1-866-535-5654

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone on Las Vegas Shooting:

"As a nation we continue to face the challenge of violence having devastating impact on our families and loved ones. As a profession, law enforcement is tasked with the greatest challenge of all—to face these threats of violence, putting our own lives in harm’s way, in an effort to ensure the safety of others. There are no words to give solace to the tragedy that occurred in Las Vegas last night, but our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected. Law enforcement will continue to stand in the face of this danger while pursuing methods to mitigate and stop those intent on acts of violence from carrying out their hate. One should never fear going to a concert, school, nightclub, the grocery store, or a sporting event. Law enforcement is the thin line that protects our values and ensures we do not live in fear."

Our deepest prayers are with Las Vegas, all those killed and injured, and their families. #PrayForVegas #LasVegasShooting pic.twitter.com/6aZabizgdV — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) October 2, 2017

I'm totally heartbroken this morning. Please join me in praying for the victims, their families and for the entire @CityOfLasVegas. — Jan Brewer (@GovBrewer) October 2, 2017

Our deepest condolences go out to those affected by the senseless violence in Las Vegas. — Daisy Mtn Fire Dept (@DaisyMtnFire) October 2, 2017

Thoughts and many prayers for victims and their families and all 1st responders of last nights horrific shooting in #LasVegas. Heartbreaking — Michael Pooley (@CmdrMikePooley) October 2, 2017

Sickening attack by domestic terrorist! Prayers for victims and their families. @FoxNews https://t.co/6fKpNPLUGQ — Sheriff Paul Babeu (@PaulBabeuAZ) October 2, 2017

Our hearts & prayers go out to everyone affected by this tragedy. Thks to all LEO’s who quickly responded. #LVMPD pic.twitter.com/1eqXYxIvMc — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) October 2, 2017

Heartbroken by the scene our nation is waking up to this morning. No person should endure the horror Las Vegas experienced last night. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) October 2, 2017

In a just a matter of minutes, one man killed at least 50 people. Another 200 were injured. This is a grave tragedy for our nation. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) October 2, 2017

My heart is with the victims, their families and friends, and the law enforcement officers who risked their lives to save others. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) October 2, 2017

Awful, awful scene in Las Vegas. My heart goes out to the victims and their families — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) October 2, 2017

Our thoughts & prayers are with the victims, their families, first responders, & everyone affected by the horrific shooting in Las Vegas. — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) October 2, 2017

Horrific mass murder in Las Vegas. Our hearts are with the victims, their families, and first responders. Phoenix is with you. — Greg Stanton (@MayorStanton) October 2, 2017

My first read of the day. My heart goes out to each and every person and family affected by this horrific tragedy. https://t.co/BTUHLh85r2 — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) October 2, 2017

As we wake up to the horrific news out of Las Vegas, our hearts go out to the victims and their loved ones. #PrayForLasVegas — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 2, 2017

Cindy & I are praying for the victims of the terrible #LasVegasShooting & their families. We appreciate the bravery of all first responders. — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) October 2, 2017

If you are trying to locate a loved one, please call: 1-866-535-5654. #LasVegasShooting — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) October 2, 2017

Pray for Las Vegas — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) October 2, 2017

We are heartbroken to wake up to the news out of Las Vegas. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the terrible tragedy. — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) October 2, 2017

People in Phoenix can also help. Donate blood @ubsaz today! https://t.co/NzJLCj8pAQ — Steve Martos (@SteveMartos) October 2, 2017

Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the victims and families impacted by the Las Vegas shooting as well as the first responders; @LVMPD. — Surprise Police Dept (@Surprise_PD) October 2, 2017

Saddened by the loss of life and those injured in the mass shooting. 1-866-535-5654 listed for friends & family of concert goers #Pray4Vegas — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) October 2, 2017

The men and woman of the Buckeye Police Department extend our condolences to the family’s of the victims of Las... https://t.co/Ifon22NLP9 — Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyePolice) October 2, 2017

Information for those who have family & friends in Las Vegas https://t.co/B4GLJhZs6r — Gila River Police (@GilaRiverPolice) October 2, 2017

Our deepest thoughts are with the victims and their families of last night's horrific incident in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/r3ws6dx6B5 — City of Casa Grande (@cgazgov) October 2, 2017

We are deeply saddened by the tragedy in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. #PrayingForVegas — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 2, 2017

We stand with #vegasstrong. Our thoughts are with the victims and families of those affected by this senseless act. #thoughtsandprayers pic.twitter.com/MoKQAQU0sY — UofAZPolice (@UofAZPolice) October 2, 2017

We want to express our sincerest condolences to the victims, their families, & all affected by the events in Vegas. We are praying for you. — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) October 2, 2017

Saddened to wake up to the news regarding Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with those affected by this senseless tragedy. — Phoenix Rising FC (@PHXRisingFC) October 2, 2017

My thoughts and prayers go out to all that are affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas. — Todd Graham (@CoachGrahamASU) October 2, 2017

We grieve with you Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. — Rural Metro Fire (@RuralMetroCAZ) October 2, 2017

To honor & remember the victims of the #LasVegasShooting, flags at all state buildings will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Oct 6 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) October 2, 2017

My thoughts are with everyone in Las Vegas. My prayers go out to them, their loved ones & everyone affected by this tragedy. — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) October 2, 2017

Our deepest condolences to all affected by the tragic events in LV. Support is always available here on campus: https://t.co/pyRTOZISFc. — NAU (@NAU) October 2, 2017

We are deeply saddened by the events in Las Vegas overnight. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of the... https://t.co/ridFRjc8iG — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) October 2, 2017

Thinking about all of our students from Las Vegas and Nevada. Know that support is always available from Student Life, Counseling Services. — Rita Cheng (@NAUPresident) October 2, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by the horrific shooting in Las Vegas. #PrayForVegas pic.twitter.com/21tK3pN5KX — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) October 2, 2017

The weapons used in Las Vegas are designed to do a massive amount of damage. Prayer alone can't stop that. Only Congress can help stop it. — Ruben Gallego (@RepRubenGallego) October 2, 2017

our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone touched by the horrific event in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/ALTMXkyLP4 — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) October 2, 2017

Our thoughts & deepest condolences go out to the families who were affected by the terrible tragedy in LV pic.twitter.com/0PXhkkiNkl — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) October 2, 2017

Condolences & prayers to victims in Vegas shooting. As ex-Vegas cop, never imagined such violence. Was in vicinity giving speach last week. — Joe Arpaio (@RealSheriffJoe) October 2, 2017

From Heart of PHX to #LasVegas OUR THOUGHTS ARE WITH YOU. #PrayForLasVegas pic.twitter.com/ycSqRqIDLM — City of Phoenix, AZ (@CityofPhoenixAZ) October 2, 2017

LOST LAKE FESTIVAL

"Our hearts go out to those impacted by the tragedy in Las Vegas. At all of our events, and Lost Lake Festival taking place later this month, the safety of our patrons, staff, volunteers and artists is our highest priority. We will continue to work closely with Phoenix law enforcement officials to assess our safest and security protocols to ensure we host the safest event possible."

