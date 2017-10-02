Arizona reaction to mass shooting in Las Vegas

Arizona officials have been reacting to the horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Governor Ducey Statement On Las Vegas Shooting:

"Our deepest prayers are with Las Vegas, all those killed and injured, and their families. We especially pray for all Arizonans impacted by this tragic shooting. This incredible loss of life will be felt by Americans everywhere. It's important that the victims, their families, and our brave first responders have the support they need. As we learn more details, the State of Arizona stands ready to assist our neighbors in Nevada in any way we can. To honor the victims, flags at all state buildings will be flown at half-staff until sunset, October 6."

Those looking for friends & loved ones following the Las Vegas mass shooting massacre should call: 1-866-535-5654

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone on Las Vegas Shooting:

"As a nation we continue to face the challenge of violence having devastating impact on our families and loved ones.  As a profession, law enforcement is tasked with the greatest challenge of all—to face these threats of violence, putting our own lives in harm’s way, in an effort to ensure the safety of others.  There are no words to give solace to the tragedy that occurred in Las Vegas last night, but our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected.  Law enforcement will continue to stand in the face of this danger while pursuing methods to mitigate and stop those intent on acts of violence from carrying out their hate. One should never fear going to a concert, school, nightclub, the grocery store, or a sporting event.  Law enforcement is the thin line that protects our values and ensures we do not live in fear."

LOST LAKE FESTIVAL

"Our hearts go out to those impacted by the tragedy in Las Vegas. At all of our events, and Lost Lake Festival taking place later this month, the safety of our patrons, staff, volunteers and artists is our highest priority. We will continue to work closely with Phoenix law enforcement officials to assess our safest and security protocols to ensure we host the safest event possible."

