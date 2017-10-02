1 dead after 2-vehicle collision on EB I-10 in Phoenix

One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision on eastbound Interstate 10 in Phoenix Monday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision on eastbound Interstate 10 in Phoenix Monday morning, according to officials.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a man had called 911 informing authorities his vehicle stalled near eastbound I-10 and 19th Avenue after running out of gas.

Minutes after calling, another vehicle, traveling at the speed limit, rear-ended the vehicle.

The man in the stalled vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The condition of the other driver was not immediately made available.

DPS said the driver who rear-ended the vehicle will not face charges.

Several lanes were closed while DPS investigated and cleaned up the crash.

