FAST FACTS: Mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip

  • Deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history
  • 58 dead 
  • 500 wounded
  • Gunman may have targeted other music festivals
  • Doctors say some of the gunshot wounds were so severe they knew they had come from high-powered weapons not usually seen on the street
  • Many people suffered trampling injuries
  • Over 22,000 people were in attendance at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival across from Mandalay Bay 
  • Gunman fired shots from two windows on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino into the crowd of people attending the concert.
  • The gunman checked into a suite and adjoining room on the 32nd floor on September 28, 6 days before the shooting
The gunman: Stephen Paddock, 64 years old

  • Paddock was a multimillionaire retired accountant
  • He had a penchant for guns, high-limit video poker and real estate deals
  • He lived at a home in Mesquite, NV with his 62-year-old girlfriend who was out of the country at the time of the shooting. 
  • His girlfriend was in the Philippines at the time of the shooting and has since returned to the U.S.  Her lawyer says she is talking with investigators.
  • Paddock bought a thousand rounds of tracer ammo from a Mesa man
  • In 2012, Paddock sued the Cosmopolitan Hotel & Resorts in Nevada, saying he slipped and fell on a wet floor there. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed by a judge and settled by arbitration
  • His father, Benjamin Hoskins Paddock, was a notorious bank robber who wound up on the FBI's most wanted list after escaping from prison in 1968
  • He is twice divorced

The Investigation

  • Paddock may have targeted other music festivals
  • Paddock had 23 guns in his hotel room, including rifles with scopes 
  • ATF said Paddock outfitted at least 12 of the rifles with a legal device called a bump-fire stock. Bump-fire stock essentially turns a semi-auto rifle to a fully auto rifle but accuracy isn't great.
  • Police also discovered more than 50 pounds of exploding targets and 1,600 rounds of ammunition in Paddock's car in the hotel's parking lot
  • There were surveillance cameras set up outside and inside his hotel room
  • Police believe Paddock killed himself in the hotel room before police moved in
  • It's believed a security guard checking on an open door a few rooms away from the shooter's suite distracted the gunman. The guard was shot in the leg
  • Police found 19 guns, explosives and thousands of rounds of ammo at his Mesquite, NV home
  • FBI agents searched a second home owned by Paddock in Reno 
  • Paddock had apparently planned the attack in great detail, including showing up at the hotel with at least 10 suitcases
  • A law enforcement source says Paddock bought a thousand rounds of tracer ammo from a Mesa man
  • Motive remains a mystery

