Phoenix DJ learns family in Puerto Rico is safe thanks to listener

He’s known as one of the voices of Live 101.5’s The Morning Mess. Radio DJ and co-host Joey Rodriguez, also known as Joey Boy, found himself among other Americans worried about family members stuck in Puerto Rico.

Hurricane Maria has knocked out power to 95 percent of the island.

Joey Boy hadn’t heard from his favorite Uncle Eddie for days and took his concerns to the radio.

Uncle Eddie lives in New York, but was in Puerto Rico before the hurricane to take care of his mother who’s recovering from a fall and his blind brother. They all survived the hurricane, but had no way of telling family back in the U.S.

“I went on the air. I told the story and miraculously a guardian angel to my family called in the show, talked to our producer,” said Joey Boy.

That listener, Germaine Ortiz, moved to Phoenix from Puerto Rico several years ago.

"I was just feeling the same pain that him and his family were feeling," said Ortiz.

Her dad lives in the small beach town of Arroyo.

After exchanging information, they learned her father, Carlos Ortiz, was only a few homes down from where his Uncle Eddie was staying.

Carlos Ortiz went out of his way to check on him.

“He literally had to walk over and just knock on the door and say hi,” said Ortiz.

Joey Boy wanted to meet the listener who helped him, so he invited her to the studio Sunday. Both embraced each other with open arms.

“This is my hug and this hug is from my family,” said Joey Boy.

"I don't have much, but if I could give him a little peace of mind. Let him know there are no casualties, everybody is okay, they evacuated, then I would do that," she said.

Joey Boy will be hosting a benefit for Puerto Rico on Saturday, Oct. 7 at McFaddens Glendale by the Gila River Arena. More information will be posted about it on 101.5’s Facebook page.

