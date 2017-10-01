Mobile shooting range teaches women how to 'Shoot Like A Girl'

There's a large RV outside Cabela's in Glendale. It's not showcasing the latest camping gear, rather, they're teaching women how to "Shoot Like A Girl."

"My son loves Cabela's and he talked me into coming down here. He claims it's bonding," said Noreen Jenkins, who climbed into the mobile shooting range.

"It's exhilarating, but it deserves respect and I think women definitely need to get trained more to protect themselves," Jenkins said.

The range, called "Shoot Like a Girl," travels from city to city teaching women how to shoot.

"Guns are not big and evil. People need to learn how to use them safely and they need to have respect for them," Jenkins said.

"We are all about empowering women to participate in shooting sports with confidence," said Jeanine Sayre with Shoot Like a Girl. She said their instructors teach women how to shoot compound bows and different types of guns.

"We have a military simulation system where ladies are introduced to rifles and pistols, and we only use certified NRA female instructors, so we're all about safety and knowledge," Sayre said.

While this may be controversial to some, Sayre said safety is their goal.

"We're all about shooting sports in general and that could be for self-protection, protecting your family, and your loved ones, going to the range, having a friendly competition with friends, going out to the field and harvesting your food," Sayre said.

"An educated community is a safer community," Jenkins said.

The range also made a stop in Prescott last week. After their stop in Glendale, they're headed to Arkansas and Alabama.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.