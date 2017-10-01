Cardinals honor recent HOFer QB Kurt Warner at halftime

The team presented Warner with his Hall of Fame Ring. He was surprised to see it for the first time on social media: (Source: Pro Football HOF/Kay Jewelers)

The Arizona Cardinals honored Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner at halftime of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers at University of Phoenix Stadium.

The team presented Warner with his Hall of Fame Ring. He was surprised to see it for the first time on social media:

Nothing like seeing your ring on twitter before ever seeing it in person... the magic of social media! https://t.co/TJSrPEp1up — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) September 28, 2017

Warner played five seasons for the Cardinals and led them to the organization’s only Super Bowl appearance in 2008. He joined 12 other Cardinals players all-time elected in to the Hall of Fame.

Players of the 2017 Hall of Fame class include: kicker Morten Anderson, running back Terrell Davis, safety Kenny Easley, defensive end Jason Taylor, running back LaDainian Tomlinson and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

The Cardinals finished the night of ceremony with a last-second, 18-15 overtime win over the 49ers. Receiver Larry Fitzgerald caught the game-winning pass, reminding the football world that he will be the 14th Cardinals member in a gold jacket.

