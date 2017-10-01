D-Backs announce wild card pregame festivities

Tickets for the Diamondbacks' Wild Card game are all sold out! (Source: 3TV/ CBS 5)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Tickets for the Wild Card home game on Oct. 4 were sold out in only one hour.

Fans are encouraged to attend the Wild Card opener early. Chase Field will open at 3 p.m. on Wednesday for a celebratory pregame.

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and Arizona Cardinals Ring of Honor inductee Kurt Warner will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Phoenix-native and trumpeter Jesse McGuire will perform the national anthem.

What you need to know for the NL Wild Card Game at Chase Field. #OurSeason pic.twitter.com/04ArcRlkk3 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 26, 2017

MVP hopeful Paul Goldschmidt and the D-Backs face NL West rival Colorado Rockies for a do-or-die matchup. Right-hander Zack Greinke will start at pitcher. In 32 starts, he has won 17 games and posted a 3.20 ERA.

Catcher Chris Iannetta went to Twitter to thank the supportive Dbacks fans on a successful season:

