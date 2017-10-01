MCSO: Dive team recovers body of teen who drowned at Bartlett Lake

A dive team recovered the body of a 15-year-old boy who drowned at Bartlett Lake on Sunday, authorities said.

Deputies were dispatched just before 12 p.m. to an area just south of Sandy Beach Cove for a missing 15-year-old boy, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded and learned the boy was swimming with a friend. The friend he was swimming with lost sight of him and immediately went to shore, and called for help, according to MCSO.

A dive team responded and around 3:26 p.m., the body of the teen was recovered in about 15 feet of water, according to MCSO.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident at this time, authorities said.

No additional information was immediately available.

