Phoenix fire chaplain Father Carl Carlozzi dies

Father Carl Carlozzi, a longtime Phoenix Fire Department Chaplain passed away early Sunday morning, according to Phoenix fire.

The fire department said Father Carlozzi died after a battle with esophageal cancer, which he had for more than one year.

Phoenix Fire Department Chief Kara Kalkbrenner said despite the battle, Father Carlozzi never lost his spirit, humor, kindness, or focus on others.

The Phoenix Fire Department said in their statement that they wish to extend its deepest sympathy to Father Carl's family.

"Father Carl was a man of the cloth, renowned for his ability to make anyone at ease," Fire Chief Kara Kalkbrenner said in a statement.

"He provided comfort to those in pain and made himself available to anyone, no matter their denomination," Kalkbrenner added.

Father Carlozzi joined Phoenix Fire Department almost 25 years ago, working strictly as a volunteer. He has responded to "tens-of-thousands of emotionally trying dispatches," according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Phoenix fire said that funeral services for Father Carlozzi are being arranged and will be announced as soon as the information is available.

“It is with great sadness that PFD announces the passing of Chaplain Carl Carlozzi. His LOVE & Spiritual guidance has served thousands” Kara pic.twitter.com/SWM1x5ot0k — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) October 1, 2017

Sad to hear Father Carl Carlozzi passed away this AM. A beloved member of @PHXFire who helped firefighters in their most tragic moments. pic.twitter.com/k7VxrfeTA4 — Greg Stanton (@MayorStanton) October 1, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.