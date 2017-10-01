Schnepf Farms employee hurt following hit-and-run crash

Officials with Schnepf Farms are looking for a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash outside of their parking lot Saturday afternoon in Queen Creek.

According to Schnepf Farm officials, a Toyota white Highlander drove out of their parking lot at around noon.

This incident happened after farm officials said the driver hit and ran over the leg of one of their employees.

The female employee is said to be ok and was transported to the hospital to be checked out for any internal injuries.

If you know anything about the incident, you are urged to contact the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at (800)-352-4553.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.