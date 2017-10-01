Avondale shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting occurred at the Lighthouse Sports Bar and Grill Sunday morning.

Avondale police say they are looking for a person of interest in this early morning's shooting near Indian School and El Mirage Roads.

Avondale spokesman Sgt. Thomas Alt described the scene as very "hectic" during the 2:00 a.m. hour when an officer was sitting in a patrol car when he heard shots fired.

The officer found a man and woman with gunshot wounds. Officers started to provide lifesaving efforts before both were transported to a local hospital.

The man, later identified as 30-year-old Vincent Grant, was pronounced dead and the woman was found to have non-life-threatening injuries.

"The victim is an African American male. We are looking for an African American who left the area in a burgundy Dodge Challenger with black specialized rims," said Sgt. Alt.

The officer who was at the scene alerted other officers for backup support during the active scene.

Sgt. Alt said the State Gang Task Force is at the scene helping with the investigation and have not ruled out that this was not gang-related.

Sgt. Alt also confirmed there were two groups involved but could not produce the motive behind the shooting at the time. More details are expected throughout the day.

Grant's sister told Arizona's Family on Monday that her brother was not affiliated with any gangs.

The Avondale Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this suspect or the homicide to contact the Avondale Police Department at 623-333-7001 or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

