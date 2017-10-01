Tempe PD: ASU student dies after falling from balcony

An Arizona State University student was found dead after he fell from a balcony early Saturday morning, police said.

Around 3 a.m., officers responded to a report about a person who fell from a balcony, according to the Tempe Police Department.

The student, a man in his 20s, was found dead, police said.

Investigators estimate the student fell between the 15th and 20th floors, and landed on the 7th story pool deck.

Police said impairment may have been a factor and the manner of death has not been determined yet.

Police also said there was no foul play.

An investigation is ongoing. No additional information was immediately available.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.