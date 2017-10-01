Firefighters battle apartment blaze in Glendale

Firefighters were battling an apartment fire Saturday night in Glendale possibly caused by a gas explosion, fire officials said.

The fire was reported just after 9 p.m. near 67th and Glendale avenues, according to the Glendale Fire Department.

Firefighters reported the smell of gas at the area where they were battling the blaze.

On Sunday, Glendale fire officials said that Hazmat teams went into the apartment and didn't find any readings.

Authorities say that the reported smell was a water pipe that burst and not a gas line that they reported earlier.

According to Glendale fire, The fire started in the bottom apartment and spread up.so the occupants of the two apartments are displaced.

Red Cross is assisting the residents that were displaced.

No injuries were reported.

