Friday's high school football scores

By The Associated Press
American Leadership Academy 48, Florence 6
 
Apache Junction 27, Phoenix Washington 0
 
Avondale Westview 41, Tolleson 6
 
Ben Franklin 34, San Tan Foothills 0
 
Bradshaw Mountain 45, Cottonwood Mingus 16
 
Buckeye 54, Yuma 0
 
Cactus 57, Peoria 34
 
Camp Verde 21, Paradise Honors 14
 
Campo Verde 49, Vista Grande 6
 
Casa Grande 34, Phoenix Greenway 24
 
Casteel High School 17, Yuma Catholic 10
 
Chandler Valley Christian 58, ASU Prep 6
 
Chinle 22, Red Mesa 20
 
Desert Edge 42, Agua Fria 16
 
Eagar Round Valley 63, Miami 12
 
El Mirage Dysart 40, Combs 20
 
Elfrida Valley 56, Sells Baboquivari 0
 
Eloy Santa Cruz 89, Tombstone 0
 
Fountain Hills 50, Glendale North Pointe 0
 
Ft. Thomas 64, Duncan 32
 
Gilbert Christian 46, Tempe Prep 38
 
Glendale Apollo 55, Tempe McClintock 7
 
Glendale Copper Canyon 51, Yuma Kofa 21
 
Glendale Prep 46, Scottsdale Prep 7
 
Globe Liberty 72, Sierra Linda 0
 
Goodyear Millenium 59, La Joya Community 28
 
Kingman Academy of Learning 32, Parker 28
 
Lakeside Blue Ridge 48, Holbrook 0
 
Laveen Chavez 55, Phoenix Maryvale 0
 
Lee Williams High School 14, Flagstaff Coconino 7
 
Liberty 72, Sierra Linda 0
 
Many Farms 60, Pinon 6
 
Mayer 75, Anthem Prep 17
 
Mohave Valley River Valley 18, Chino Valley 14
 
North 38, Phoenix Browne 7
 
Northwest Christian 38, Odyssey Institute 13
 
Peoria Centennial 12, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fla. 0
 
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 54, Phoenix Moon Valley 6
 
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 60, Joy Christian High School 0
 
Phoenix Central 21, Phoenix Alhambra 9
 
Phoenix Christian 61, Sedona Red Rock 7
 
Phoenix Goldwater 31, Lake Havasu 21
 
Phoenix Thunderbird 35, Flagstaff 17
 
Phoenix Valley Lutheran 74, San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 32
 
Prescott 35, Bullhead City Mohave 14
 
Pusch Ridge Christian 56, Tucson Empire 14
 
Queen Creek 40, Gilbert Mesquite 14
 
Safford 35, Coolidge 6
 
Sahuarita 15, Tucson Amphitheater 8
 
San Manuel 30, Benson 26
 
Scottsdale Christian 27, Phoenix Bourgade 8
 
Shadow Ridge 31, Willow Canyon 26
 
Snowflake 54, Winslow 28
 
Southwest-El Centro, Calif. 30, Gila Ridge 0
 
Superior 44, Kearny Ray 0
 
Thatcher 56, St. Johns 18
 
Trivium Prep 69, St. David 0
 
Tuba City 6, Ganado 0
 
Valley Vista 28, Yuma Cibola 25
 
Verrado 28, Glendale Deer Valley 21
 
Walden Grove 48, Nogales 7
 
Wellton Antelope 39, Arizona College Preparatory 28
 
Whiteriver Alchesay 52, Sanders Valley 6
 
Wickenburg 52, Kingman 12
 
Willcox 22, Bisbee 14
 
Williams Field 52, Poston Butte 14
 
Youngker High School 46, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 35
 
Zuni, N.M. 46, Keams Canyon Hopi 8

