Motorcyclist dies after crash in north Phoenix

A motorcyclist has died after a crash that occurred Saturday afternoon in north Phoenix, police said.

The crash was reported around 5 p.m. near Seventh Street and Mountain View Road, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Phoenix police officials say that a full-size pickup truck occupied by a driver and one passenger traveling northbound on North 7th Street began a U-turn and was struck on the driver’s side by a motorcycle being driven by 40-year-old Brett Johnson.

Johnson was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

According to Phoenix police, the pickup truck driver was evaluated and impairment was not suspected.

Any applicable charges are under review.

Police say Johnson was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

