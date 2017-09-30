Volunteers needed to help sort donations to Puerto Rico

More volunteers are needed to help sort essential supplies for Hurricane Maria victims.

An estimated 50 members of the Puerto Rican Center of Arizona and Arriba PR spent Saturday doing just that, but need more help.

Many of them are stressed and worried because it has been days and they still haven't heard from family to confirm if they're safe.

The Valley groups are asking volunteers to show up at 2400 W. Union Hills Drive, Suite. 170, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday to prepare donated items for shipping.

Jessica Gonzalez said they've been collecting water, diapers, flashlights, batteries, etc.

She hopes to have the first load of donations onto a semi truck and hitting the road to Miami next week. It'll be given to the http://usglcouncil.com/, the organization who will then facilitate how and when it'll get on a ship to Puerto Rico.

For more information, call or text Gonzalez at 856-207-5601. Arriba PR has also set up a GoFundMe page.

