Firefighters battle brush fire in Cave Creek

Crews are battling a brush fire that started Saturday afternoon in Cave Creek, firefighters said.

The fire was reported just after 3 p.m. near 32nd Street and Cloud Road, according to the Daisy Mountain Fire Department.

Rural Metro Fire Department said the blaze was 100 by 400 feet and approached some structures.

People were advised to avoid the area, according to DMFD.

No additional information was immediately available.

Crews are working a brush fire at 32nd St. and Cloud Rd. Please avoid the area. #OneLessSpark #BeFireWise — Daisy Mtn Fire Dept (@DaisyMtnFire) September 30, 2017

