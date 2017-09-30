Two men hospitalized after shooting in Tempe

Tempe police are investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say they arrived at a shopping plaza near McClintock Drive and Southern Avenue around 12:45 p.m. to investigate a call of shots fired. They say there was some type of argument in the parking lot that led to the shooting.

Two men in their 20s were shot and their injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigators have gone from one business to another asking questions and attempting to gather surveillance video.

Police are also investigated a second scene in connection to the shooting. A car with a shattered window appeared to hit a curb outside a fast food restaurant near McClintock Drive and Baseline Road.

Police have been unable to describe how the two scenes are connected.

One suspect was arrested for drug possession and a probation violation warrant. So far no one is facing charges for the attack.

