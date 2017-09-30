Need holiday cash? Fed Ex is hiring 600 temp workers in Phoenix

Need some extra cash this holiday season? (Who doesn't, right?)

FedEx expects to add more than 50,000 seasonal positions throughout its network to help the holidays arrive this year.

Six hundred of those jobs will be in Phoenix. These local openings include package handlers and other support positions.

The majority of these workers will be added as seasonal package handlers at FedEx Ground facilities, but there will be other opportunities during the holiday season and throughout the year.

“FedEx offers its team members the chance to grow and reach their full potential thanks to excellent training, affordable medical benefits and a strong ‘promote from within’ culture,” said Matthew Missigman, Phoenix Hub senior manager. “It’s a great place to grow and advance your career, and these factors make FedEx one of the best and most admired companies to work for around the world.”

Last year more than a third of the package handlers hired at FedEx Ground facilities retained employment with the company at the conclusion of the holiday season.

For more information, visit: groundwarehousejobs.fedex.com.

