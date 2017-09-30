Auditors: Turnover apparently down at child welfare agency

State auditors say staff turnover in Arizona's long-struggling child protection agency appears to be down slightly but the agency needs to continue efforts to further keep caseworkers and other employees from leaving while also expanding training of its workforce.

A performance audit by the Auditor General's Office says the Department of Child Safety's turnover was 28.7 in the fiscal year that ended June 30, down from 30.1 percent in the previous fiscal year.

However, the auditors caution that "data inconsistencies" in the department's turnover reports mean it can't be definitively stated that turnover actually decreased between the two past fiscal years.

The audit released Friday says turnover rates for child welfare workers matter turnover can potentially affect the outcome of cases and also result in costs to agencies.

