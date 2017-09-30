Firefighters rescue hiker in injured on Camelback Mountain

Phoenix and Tempe firefighters hauled a hiker with a broken ankle over the top of Camelback Mountain by using a basket and rope systems to get her to a landing zone where a helicopter then picked her up and flew her to a ground ambulance.

A Phoenix Fire Department spokesman says the rescue Saturday took three hours because of its difficult location and the primary rescue helicopter normally used by technical rescue teams being unavailable due to maintenance.

Fire Capt. Larry Subervi says the cross-mountain rescue was difficult but something that crews train to do.

He says the 29-year-old patient was reported in stable condition after being removed from the mountain, which is a popular hiking area on the city's east side.

No other injuries were reported.

