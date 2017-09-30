One person shot outside home in north Phoenix Saturday

A shooting outside a home in north Phoenix has sent one person to the hospital.

The shooting happened just before 11 a.m. Saturday near 34th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

At least one person was shot and was transported to the hospital.

We have since been told by police that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.