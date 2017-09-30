Park officials prepare to phase down services on North Rim

Grand Canyon National Park is preparing to begin the annual phasedown of services on the North Rim before its Dec. 1 winter closure.

The seasonal shutdown of most visitor services begins with Grand Canyon Lodge serving its last meal the morning of Oct. 16.

The last North Rim trail rides will be October 15, and the lodge gift shop, campground sites, and the visitor center, and backcountry information center close after Oct. 31.

The North Rim will remain open from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30 only for day use. All North Rim operations close Dec. 1 or earlier if snow closes State Route 67.

Hikers and cross-country skiers with backcountry permits can enter the North Rim over the winter, and the South Rim and inner canyon facilities remain year-round.

