Nervous crooks caught on camera while prowling for pot inside dispensary

The owner of a medical marijuana shop wants to get back at the thugs who robbed him.

Metro Meds in north Phoenix is a bustling bud business by day, but after hours, all of its medical marijuana gets locked away tight.

That didn't stop two men dressed in black from trying to get it Tuesday.

"They were very unprepared. They were kids. They're probably on drugs themselves while they're doing this,” said Metro Meds owner Martin Yono.

Security cameras captured the moment one of them attempts to break out the glass door with a rock. When that doesn't finish the job, he uses his hands. Shards of glass hit him in the head.

Inside, the two men almost seem to not know where to start.

"They swept these sample pods off the counter and grabbed some bags from the wall," said Yono.

One of the crooks spent most of his time fumbling with a garbage bag.

“That's how nervous he was,” said Yono. “They made more of a mess than anything else."

In all, their frantic robbery attempt earned them $700 or $800 worth of product, and their faces broadcast for the world to see.

“Just to send a message that you're not going to come in and destroy people's businesses, and expect to get away with it,” said Yono.

Yono is offering a $500 reward to the person who can identify the thieves. He’s also planning to install rolling security shutters on the front of his building so this doesn’t happen again.

“I’d like to expose them and get them caught. Set an example. Because it is a serious charge.”

