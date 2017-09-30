Free weekend at Arizona Science Center

If you're more into science than nature, you and the family can check out the Arizona Science Center for free this weekend.

It is teaming up with Fry's Food Stores to offer free admission Saturday and Sunday.

You can add tickets to the theater and planetarium for only $5.

Big crowds are expected so they recommend you register online and print your tickets.

