Dirty Dining Sept. 29: Popular Chandler sports bar among restaurants hit with health code violations

Posted: Updated:
We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5) We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

American Legion #41
715 S. 2nd Ave
Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:
"Chicken and rice made at home, then brought in"
"Eggs stored over tortillas"

Four Seasons Sushi Bar and Grill
1652 N Higley Road
Gilbert

4 violations

Among the violations:
"Organic build-up on utensils"
"Raw fish and beef not held at proper temperature"

Blue 32 Sports Grill
4845 S. Arizona Avenue
Chandler

4 violations

Among the violations:
"Food kept past discard date"
"Copper cups turning green"

Original Cuisine
1853 W. Broadway Road
Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:
“No soap at hand wash sink”
“Raw pork stored above vegetables”
“Chicken not cooked to the right temperature”

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Macayo’s Mesa
1920 S. Dobson Road
Mesa
85202

Kuban Elementary School
3201 W. Sherman Street
Phoenix
85009

Basha’s
36889 N. Tom Darlington Drive
Carefree
85377

Teriyaki Kitchen
2028 W. Guadalupe Road
Mesa
85202

Boba Tea Company
3111 W. Chandler Blvd.
Chandler
85226

Sedona Bottling Company
120 N. 57th Drive
Phoenix
85043

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Jason Barry Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

Click to learn more about Jason.

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

Hide bio

  • How Dirty Dining startedMore>>

  • Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it

    Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it

    Thursday, March 22 2018 3:00 PM EDT2018-03-22 19:00:14 GMT
    We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)
    We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)

    CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.

    More >

    CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.

    More >