Dirty Dining Sept. 29: Popular Chandler sports bar among restaurants hit with health code violations

We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.

CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

American Legion #41

715 S. 2nd Ave

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

"Chicken and rice made at home, then brought in"

"Eggs stored over tortillas"

Four Seasons Sushi Bar and Grill

1652 N Higley Road

Gilbert

4 violations

Among the violations:

"Organic build-up on utensils"

"Raw fish and beef not held at proper temperature"

Blue 32 Sports Grill

4845 S. Arizona Avenue

Chandler

4 violations

Among the violations:

"Food kept past discard date"

"Copper cups turning green"

Original Cuisine

1853 W. Broadway Road

Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

“No soap at hand wash sink”

“Raw pork stored above vegetables”

“Chicken not cooked to the right temperature”

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Macayo’s Mesa

1920 S. Dobson Road

Mesa

85202

Kuban Elementary School

3201 W. Sherman Street

Phoenix

85009

Basha’s

36889 N. Tom Darlington Drive

Carefree

85377

Teriyaki Kitchen

2028 W. Guadalupe Road

Mesa

85202

Boba Tea Company

3111 W. Chandler Blvd.

Chandler

85226

Sedona Bottling Company

120 N. 57th Drive

Phoenix

85043

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.