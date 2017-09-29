Residents launch petition effort to keep faucets flowing in New River, Desert Hills

No Water No Life is urging residents of New River and Desert Hills to sign a petition asking the city for an extension, buying the communities more time to find a long-term water source. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A grassroots effort is underway to urge the City of Phoenix to continue allowing water haulers to draw from its taps and deliver the water to dry unincorporated communities.

No Water No Life is urging residents of New River and Desert Hills to sign a petition asking the city for an extension, buying the communities more time to find a long-term water source.

Many residents in the area are forced to pay water haulers to deliver water because wells are drying up. The City of Phoenix notified water haulers this summer that they will no longer be allowed to purchase permits to draw from city hydrants starting Jan. 1, 2018.

No Water No Life is hoping to collect thousands of signatures and turn over the petitions to local and state officials.

There are a couple long-term solutions to the water crisis including having water provider Epcore expand its service area to cover the two communities or forming a community co-op.

No Water No Life will hold a community meeting October 8th at 3 p.m. at Desert View Bible Church (105 W Carefree Hwy).

