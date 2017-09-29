PD: Officer injured after BMW involved in pursuit, collision

Driver who fled and was Tased is loaded into an ambulance. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

Authorities say an Arizona Department of Public Safety officer was injured while pursuing a man who fled from a crash scene Friday near 32nd Street and McDowell Road.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Raul Garcia, the DPS trooper was on a motorcycle on the Loop 202 Freeway when he spotted a stolen vehicle around 3 p.m. near 24th Street. The vehicle didn't pull over for the officer and made its way to the exit at 24th Street.

Garcia said the trooper followed the vehicle off the freeway for a short distance on 24th Street, then called off the pursuit. The trooper was about to make a U-turn to return to the freeway when a silver BMW sedan rear-ended the motorcycle officer, then sped east on McDowell Road away from the scene.

The motorcycle officer, slightly injured from the incident, was still able to follow the sedan east on McDowell Road to 32nd Street where the sedan collided with two other vehicles, bringing the pursuit to an end. None of the occupants of the two vehicles were injured.

The driver of the silver sedan tried to run away from the crash scene, but was followed by the DPS trooper close behind. A Taser was deployed by the officer to bring the man down, said Garcia.

Garcia confirmed that the silver BMW is connected to a carjacking incident that happened in Scottsdale earlier today.

Phoenix Fire authorities said both the DPS officer, and the driver of the silver BMW who was tased, were taken to the hospital for treatment. Both are expected to be alright.

The intersection of 32nd Street and McDowell Rd. is closed as the investigation continues.

