90s throwback! Fans lined up for hours in Phoenix to get the new Super Nintendo

Nintendo fans lined up for hours outside stores in Phoenix starting Thursday night for the release of the latest Super Nintendo console.

The gaming company just released their classic Super Nintendo on a compact little console that contains the classic games that everyone remembers from the early 90s.

Instead of having to buy separate cartridges for each game, this new console comes pre-loaded with all the classics from Donkey Kong Country and F-Zero to our favorite Italian plumbers, Super Mario Bros.

The console will also have the never released Starfox 2.

The company did the same thing last year with the classic Nintendo and it sold out almost immediately.

Fans started lining up outside one Best Buy as early as 11 p.m. though the store didn't open until 10 a.m. It's not that crazy of an idea though, because once the stores sell out, they will not be restocked.

Gamers will have to try their luck finding one online.

Happy Gaming!

The #SNESClassic is out now! Relive the ‘90s all over again with 21 classic Super NES games. Now you’re playing with power. Super Power! pic.twitter.com/5JiSjagMST — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 29, 2017

