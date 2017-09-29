Chandler PD: Off-duty officer leaves loaded gun in library bathroom

A loaded handgun found Friday in the restroom of a public library located on the campus of Hamilton High School in Chandler, belonged to an off-duty Phoenix police officer.

Chandler Police Dept. spokesman Sgt. Daniel Mejia said the holstered weapon was left in a bathroom stall of the Public Library by an off-duty Phoenix police officer who was visiting the library this afternoon.

The incident was described in a notification sent to parents this afternoon by Hamilton High School acting principal Chris Farabee.

Farabee said a student found the gun in a handrail in a restroom stall in the Chandler Public Library, which is located on the campus of Hamilton High school, 3700 S Arizona Avenue.

The student reported the gun to city library staff immediately, it was retrieved and secured by the Chandler Police school resource officer and students are safe.



The officer was visiting the Chandler Public Library and left his gun in the bathroom stall, said Farabee. He returned for his gun and has been identified by the Chandler Police Department.

Police investigated and determined that no crime had been committed.

Hamilton High school has been the focus of recent attention as a hazing scandal continues to turn over new details.

[RELATED: Sixth Hamilton High football player files claim in sex hazing scandal; asks for $10 million?]

[Special Section: Hamilton High School Hazing Case]



Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.