Authorities shut down $10K drug lab at Apache Junction home

Pinal County Sheriff's investigators shut down a $10,000 drug lab operation in Apache Junction.

The bust came after a two-month investigation into the alleged operations of suspect James Love.

According to the Sheriff's Office Facebook page:

"43-year-old James Love "was selling mushrooms, dimethyltryptamine (DMT), and other synthetic drugs out of his Apache Junction Home. Based on the investigation, PCSO was able to get Love indicted for Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Trafficking Dangerous Drugs, the Sale of Dangerous Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Love was also posting about his drug manufacturing operation on Facebook."

When investigators went to arrest the suspect on Wednesday, they discovered a $10,000 clandestine lab, considered large in size and extremely sophisticated.

Investigators served a search warrant and were able to seize all equipment found inside the home.

Love is expected to face additional charges for his manufacturing operation found inside his home.

After a two month investigation, PCSO investigators arrested James Love, 43, and shut down his $10,000 drug lab... https://t.co/flQjucQ5ds — Pinal County Sheriff (@PinalCSO) September 28, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.