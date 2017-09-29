Queen of Clean: Removing mold from hard surfaces



These solutions are excellent for ceilings, walls, vent covers, and really fabulous for bathroom mold on tile, grout and caulking. First make sure you figure out the reason you are getting mold and correct the issue. There are multiple options for mold removal solutions.

The most common is a combination of 2 tablespoons borax (Find this in the laundry aisle) , ¼ cup vinegar and 2 cups hot water which will kill the mold, deodorize the air and reduce the chances of the mold returning.

BLEACH is an effective mold killer and will remove any stains caused by the mold but it produces harsh fumes, can damage the materials it is used on and does not penetrate porous materials. The chlorine in the bleach stays on the surface of porous materials while the water is pulled inside, providing more dampness for the mold to feed on. Use bleach in a mixture of 1 part bleach to 10 parts water.

HYDROGEN PEROXIDE is a good alternative to bleach because it is safe to use and does not damage the environment. It is an anti-fungal, antiviral, antibacterial, and can remove the stains caused by mold. Spray undiluted 3% hydrogen peroxide directly on the mold.

AMMONIA can be used on hard surfaces but does not work on porous surfaces such as grout. Additionally ammonia is a harsh, toxic chemical that should never be mixed with bleach; it will produce a toxic gas. You can mix ammonia in a one to one ratio with water to use for cleaning.

BAKING SODA kills mold, is safe, and deodorizes the air. It can even absorb moisture to keep the mold away. Since it kills different species of mold from vinegar, the two are often used together in mold removal solutions. Use 1 tsp baking soda with 1 cup water.

TEA TREE OIL is a natural and effective mold killing solution. It is expensive but is harmless to people and pets, anti-fungal and antibacterial and only requires a small amount. Make sure your tea tree oil comes from the Melaleuca alternifolia plant and mix 1 tsp. of the oil with 1 cup of water to create the mold killing solution.

ENDURANCE BIOBARRIER™ is a safe 2 step process to remove mold and protect against it. Use the Endurance Cleaning product to clean and remove mold from surfaces. Follow this with the Endurance BioBarrier to keep it from coming back. It is safe for interior and exterior use. Check out amazon.com for purchase. It really works.

Pick Your Solution. Wear rubber gloves, eye protection if using bleach or ammonia. If using bleach, wear a mask also.

Spray the cleaning solution on the visible mold on the ceiling and walls.

Put your cleaning solution into a spray bottle and spray directly on the ceiling mold. Be careful not to spray so much that it drips on you.

Spray the cleaning solution on visible mold on tile, grout and caulking. Use this on any hard surface

Scrub the mold using the rough side of a scouring sponge. Rub back and forth to scrub the mold off.

Rinse the sponge often to prevent spread of the mold. As you use the cleaning cloth, either switch to new cloths or continually rinse out the one you're using. If you don't do this, there is a risk you'll transfer mold around the ceiling rather than remove it.

If staining remains on painted surfaces, you may need to stain-kill the area with a product like KILZ, which will prevent the stain from bleeding through the paint, and then paint.

Spray with the solution again. After removing the visible mold spray the ceiling once more to coat it in a layer of mold-killing solution. This will reduce the chances of the mold returning after a few days.

Allow the area to dry. If there are fans, turn them on. Alternatively, if it's a warm day, open the window and let the breeze in. This will help dry the surfaces and bring spores outside.