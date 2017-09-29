'Panda' the dog recovering after someone slit her throat

Police are searching for the suspect who slit Panda's throat (Source: Arizona Humane Society)

It's a horrifying case of animal abuse. Chandler police are looking for a suspect who slit a dog's throat.

Thankfully, the dog, named "Panda," is going to be okay. The 3-year-old pup is recovering after undergoing surgery at the Arizona Humane Society.

“It’s horrific,” said Bretta Nelson with the Arizona Humane Society. “We see a lot of gruesome things, but even our trauma vet says this injury really stacks up in regards to just how gruesome and severe it was.”

On Monday, Chandler police officers responded to the area of McQueen and Warner roads for the report of an injured dog.

When officers arrived, they found Panda, a pit bull terrier mix, with a severe laceration to her throat.

“Her injury was so severe, it was a gaping hole in her neck, her windpipe. It was just millimeters from her jugular,” said Nelson.

But after an extensive surgery and much TLC from staffers at the Arizona Humane Society, things are looking good for Panda.

“The first few days were touch and go,” said Nelson. “But her prognosis is very good at this time.”

As for who might have done this? That's what police want to know.

Panda had apparently been turned over to an unknown owner earlier this month. Police say Panda’s previous owner gave her to an unknown Hispanic male at Espee Park between September 8 and September 11.

Investigators have ruled out the possibility that Panda’s injuries were caused by another animal and believe her throat was intentionally cut with a sharp object.

Despite all she's been through, Panda is described as a sweet, loving, well-mannered dog who just wants to curl up in the nearest available lap.

“She is so sweet with everyone she encounters,” said Nelson. “She’s resilient. We could learn a lot from a sweetheart like this because we see no ill will in the way she treats people."

Detectives are searching for any information in this case.

If you have any information regarding this abuse, please contact either the Chandler Police Department at (480) 782-4130 or Silent Witness at (480) WITNESS (948-6377).

Silent Witness is offering a reward up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a suspect or suspects.

