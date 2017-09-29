Small plane goes down in field near Goodyear

Small plane lands in field near Goodyear (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Small plane lands in field near Goodyear (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A small plane made a hard landing in a field south of Goodyear, near the Estrella Mountains.

It happened just before 10 a.m. Friday.

The pilot was the only one on board, and he was able to walk away from the scene unhurt.

It's not clear what caused the plane to go down.

E326 from Buckeye Valley now with the patient. Patient appears uninjured. — Goodyear Fire Dept. (@GdyFirePIO) September 29, 2017

