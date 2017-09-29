Alexa's Top Stories

[STORY 1]

Phoenix Police is in a standoff with a suspect who is barricaded inside a hotel near -17 and Peoria. The incident began at 2-thirty this morning when officers tried to pull over a truck with stolen plates. The driver bailed out of the vehicle and holed up inside a room at the Comfort Suites. Check a-z family dot-com or download our news app for the latest in this developing story.

[STORY 2]

Today Navajo Nation lawmakers are discussing a plan to build a tram that would take visitors to the bottom of the Grand Canyon. The proposal needs 16 votes to pass. If the proposal gets the green light it will require a 65 million dollar investment from the tribe and should be completed by May of 2021

[STORY 3]

A former bookkeeper has been accused of stealing more than $841,000 from the Pine-Strawberry Water Improvement District and a private business in north-central Arizona. The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced Monday that 60-year-old Rebecca Sigeti was indicted by a state grand jury and is facing 40 felony charges including theft, misuse of public monies and fraudulent schemes and artifices.

[STORY 4]

Officers from Scottsdale, Chandler, May-Saw and Tempe, with help from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office will be enforcing DUI checkpoints. People planning to enjoy Halloween spirits tonight are encouraged to find a designated driver

[STORY 5] .

And on this Halloween the F-D-A is warning people not to eat too much black licorice. According to the agency, eating two ounces of black licorice a day for a least two weeks could cause an irregular heart rhythm or arrhythmia for anyone 40 years old or older.

For all of your local news and weather, download the A-Z family news app on your iPhone or Android today.