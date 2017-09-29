Freeway improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend (Sept. 29-Oct. 2), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. The primary funding source for regional freeway improvements is a half-cent sales tax approved by county voters in 2004.

[MAP: ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory Sept. 29-Oct. 2]

Drivers should allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes and use caution in work zones while the following restrictions are in place:

Eastbound Interstate 10 closed at 59th Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 1) for bridge construction at Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 75th and 67th avenues also closed. DETOUR: Eastbound I-10 traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at 59th Avenue. Expect heavy traffic and delays. Consider using alternate routes, including northbound and eastbound Loop 101, to avoid traffic backups.

Eastbound I-10 traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at 59th Avenue. Expect heavy traffic and delays. Consider using alternate routes, including northbound and eastbound Loop 101, to avoid traffic backups. Peoria Avenue closed in both directions at Interstate 17 from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 30) for installation of wrong-way vehicle detection system equipment. North- and southbound I-17 off-ramps at Peoria Avenue closed. DETOUR: Peoria Avenue traffic approaching I-17 required to make right turns onto frontage road. Consider alternate routes, including Dunlap Avenue or Cactus Road. NOTE: I-17 on-ramps at Peoria Avenue will remain open.

Peoria Avenue traffic approaching I-17 required to make right turns onto frontage road. Consider alternate routes, including Dunlap Avenue or Cactus Road. I-17 on-ramps at Peoria Avenue will remain open. Bell Road closed in both directions at Interstate 17 from 9 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 1) for installation of wrong-way vehicle detection system equipment. North- and southbound I-17 off-ramps at Bell Road closed. DETOUR: Bell Road traffic approaching I-17 required to make right turns onto frontage road. Consider alternate routes, including Greenway Road or Union Hills Drive. I-17 on-ramps at Bell Road will remain open. NOTE: Northbound I-17 off-ramp at Bell Road also closed from 9 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday (Sept. 30). Please use other nearby exits.

Bell Road traffic approaching I-17 required to make right turns onto frontage road. Consider alternate routes, including Greenway Road or Union Hills Drive. I-17 on-ramps at Bell Road will remain open. Northbound I-17 off-ramp at Bell Road also closed from 9 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday (Sept. 30). Please use other nearby exits. Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane in both directions in areas between State Route 587 (Casa Blanca Road) and the Gila River bridge south of Chandler from 7 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday (Oct. 2) for resurfacing project. Westbound I-10 off-ramp at SR 587 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at SR 587 restricted at times. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes to avoid delays.

Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including weekend restriction information.

For a listing of highway and freeway restrictions in the Phoenix area and around the state, visit ADOT’s Travel Information site at az511.gov or call 511. Another great way to find more about ADOT’s projects and programs to improve Arizona’s transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

More information about ADOT projects and the regional plan is available at azdot.gov/projects.

ICYMI: Plan ahead for closure of I-10 East at 59th Avenue for bridge work. MORE: https://t.co/2e9VnNpFz9 pic.twitter.com/4zAO2d1je2 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 29, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.