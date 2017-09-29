Police: BMW taken at gunpoint at Scottsdale Starbucks

A BMW was stolen at gunpoint at a Scottsdale Starbucks early Friday morning, according to Scottsdale police. Police say at 5:35 a.m. officers responded to a Starbucks near 92nd Street and Shea Boulevard where a male victim had been carjacked.

Officers said the victim was parking his car when another vehicle pulled up behind him. A male passenger wearing a mask got out of the second vehicle and pointed a handgun at the victim, ordering him to get out of his car, police said.

The victim complied. Police say the suspect then drove the victim's car out of the parking lot and exited onto 92nd Street. The accomplice in the second car also left in the getaway vehicle in the same direction.

The victim was not able to give any further description of the suspects or second vehicle.

Police said no one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.

The victim's vehicle is described as a 2014 silver BMW two door convertible with an Arizona veteran license plate number JJ37.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.