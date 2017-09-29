Eastbound I-10 to close west of downtown Phoenix this weekend

Motorists traveling from the West Valley toward downtown Phoenix this weekend should allow extra travel time or plan ahead to avoid a closure of eastbound Interstate 10 (Papago Freeway) at 59th Avenue due to construction of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Eastbound I-10 at 59th Avenue will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, to 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1.

The closure will be lifted several hours prior to the Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers football game ending at the University of Phoenix Stadium as heavy traffic is anticipated on eastbound I-10 following the game.

The closure will ensure a large crane can safely remove an 80-foot-long steel falsework beam above I-10 that temporarily supported this future flyover bridge.

During the closure, eastbound I-10 traffic will be able to exit the freeway at the 59th Avenue off-ramp and re-enter at the 59th Avenue on-ramp, but delays are anticipated.

The eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 75th and 67th avenues will be closed as well to help reduce traffic backups. In addition, northbound 59th Avenue will be closed from Roosevelt Street to I-10.

To avoid delays on eastbound I-10, motorists should consider alternate routes, including the Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) west of Interstate 17, or exiting I-10 sooner and taking local streets to re-enter past the closure point.

The steel beams are no longer needed to support the concrete structure, also known as a straddle bent, because the concrete has been cured and reinforced with steel cables. This bridge structure will serve as the future northbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway connection to westbound I-10.

The straddle bent, which is one of seven on the project, is a large horizontal concrete pier cap supported by vertical columns. Those columns are spaced far enough apart to allow room for the I-10 lanes traveling beneath the straddle bent, and are commonly used on flyover bridge structures throughout the Valley.

ADOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but there is a possibility that unscheduled closures or restrictions may occur. Weather can also affect a project schedule. To stay up to date with the latest highway conditions around the state, visit the ADOT Traveler Information Center at az511.gov or call 511.

