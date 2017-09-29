Phoenix PD: Suspect arrested after stealing man's vehicle, hitting and killing him

On Saturday, September 6, 34-year-old Mario Cordova had his truck stolen from him near Roosevelt and 48th streets. The suspect then ran Cordova with his own vehicle, leaving him in critical condition. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Cordova would die a few days later from his injuries.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested on Wednesday near Fourth and Madison avenues just before 2:30 p.m.

The suspect was booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Center for second-degree murder and theft of means of transportation.

Cordova's wife spoke with Arizona's Family regarding the tragedy.

"He's a very good man. A good father. A good husband," said Luz Molina. "My heart is broken."

Cordova left behind his wife and two children. His wife is also expecting their third child.

