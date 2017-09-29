Man who shot officer, fled from Phoenix police now in custody

The incident began when officers attempted to stop the driver of a truck in Glendale. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A suspect wounded last week in an exchange of gunfire with a Phoenix police officer has been arrested after being released from a hospital.

Police say 35-year-old Jeffrey Werner was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer, unlawful flight from law enforcement and being a prohibited possessor of a firearm.

They say the officer's bulletproof vest stopped at least one round on Sept. 20 and he was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident began when officers attempted to stop the driver of a truck in Glendale.

The driver and officers exchanged gunfire before the suspect fled.

A helicopter tracked the truck to central Phoenix, where officers deployed tire-deflating devices.

When the truck stopped, the driver jumped out while firing at officers.

