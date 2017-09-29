Police: 1 dead, 3 hurt after red-light runner causes crash in El Mirage

One person is dead and three are hurt after a red-light runner caused a crash overnight in El Mirage, according to police. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

One person is dead and three are hurt after a red-light runner caused a crash overnight in El Mirage, according to police.

A vehicle with three occupants, two men and a woman, was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Cactus Road late Thursday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., the speeding vehicle ran a red light at the Cactus Road and Dysart Road intersection, colliding with a northbound vehicle.

One of the three occupants in the vehicle that ran a red light, a man in his 20s, was pronounced deceased on the scene after an officer attempted resuscitation.

The two other occupants, a man and woman in her late teens, were transported to a local hospital in serious condition, said police.

The man in the northbound vehicle was also transported in serious condition.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety assisted the El Mirage Police Department in the crash investigation.

Cactus Road was closed from 129th to 132nd avenues and Dysart Road was closed from Varney Road to Summit Parkway while they investigated and cleaned up the scene.

