Woman injured in south Phoenix shooting

A woman was injured Thursday night during a shooting in south Phoenix, police said.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. near Baseline Road and Central Avenue.

Witnesses reported that four people were inside of a parked vehicle when they heard a shot come from within the vehicle, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with a serious gunshot injury.

Officers detained all the remaining persons who were in the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.