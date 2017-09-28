Navajo officer charged with second-degree murder in fatal DUI crash

A suspected drunk driver is in custody after causing a series of collisions including fatally striking a bicyclist and hitting a police cruiser. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Navajo Nation police officer arrested in a fatal DUI crash in Glendale has been charged with second-degree murder.

Kevin Hevel also faces four counts of endangerment, stemming from the crash last week.

Glendale police say Hevel was drunk when he side-swiped an SUV before driving onto the sidewalk. Authorities say he hit bicyclist Peter Rankin, throwing him into a light pole. The 60-year-old Rankin died.

Police say Hevel then drove through a red light and struck a police vehicle.

Hevel told officers he had a lot to drink. His blood-alcohol content was .0235. The state's legal limit for driving is .08.

The Maricopa County Public Defender's Office says it hasn't yet assigned an attorney for Hevel.

Navajo Nation spokesman Mihio Manus says Hevel will be served termination papers Friday.

