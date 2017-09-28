Scottsdale family Pays it Forward to caregiver struggling to overcome setbacks

Dana Cage is more than just a caregiver for 88-year old Siggy Kimmel of Scottsdale.

"Siggy means everything to me," said Cage. "He's my best friend. He's everything. It's not a job, this is personnel. This is my friend forever."

Five days a week, for the past 3 years, Dana has made it her mission to keep her friend Siggy comfortable, as he battles through a brain tumor and dementia, even though Cage is going through some hard times of her own.

Cage's sister recently passed away, so she is now taking care of her sister's kids.

On top of that, there was recently a fire at Cage's apartment complex, forcing them to relocate.

But that hasn't kept Cage from showing up every day to see Siggy.

"I just get attached and get to know people who have seen things you can only dream of," said Cage.

Siggy's daughter Lisa Kimmel has seen first hand the love Cage has shown her father. In spite of her own setbacks, so she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to the caregiver who feels like family.

"Have you ever heard the saying, 'they're good people,' said Kimmel. "Thats what Dana is. She's a good person."

Kimmel surprised Cage at work last week.

I know you've had some really hard times lately, and because you are so good to my dad I wanted to Pay it Forward to You," said Kimmel. "On behalf of our family and CBS 5, here is $500."

"Its going to go a long way," said Cage. "It's really appreciated."

"She treats him like he's her father, and I truly appreciate that," said Kimmel.

