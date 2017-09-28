Domestic violence activist speaks out in Tempe judge stabbing case

One of the state's top domestic violence activists is speaking out about Judge Thomas Robinson, who now faces charges of stabbing his wife nearly a dozen times.

Allie Bones, the CEO of the Arizona Coalition to Sexual and Domestic Violence, is questioning why Chandler police didn't arrest Robinson sooner.

"In domestic violence, these cases rely on probable cause to believe that something has happened it's a pretty low threshold in terms of law enforcement making an arrest in a domestic situation," she said.

Bones believes police had enough probable cause to arrest Robinson after the Aug. 25 stabbing but dropped the case.

A few weeks later, police were called to Robinson's home for a domestic disturbance but let him go, again, even though the judge's wife told officers that her husband once had stabbed her previously.

Robinson was arrested last week after a crisis center alerted Chandler police that his wife told them that her husband had stabbed her multiple times in late August.

"I'm just shocked as a citizen as someone who works in violence prevention if there was a situation where someone was stabbed 10 times in their home and said there was an intruder that they would just let it do like that. It's stunning to me."

