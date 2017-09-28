Mesa City Council appoints replacement for ousted member

Francisco Heredia was sworn into office Thursday morning following his appointment by the City Council during a special meeting. (Source: mesanow.org)

A former Maricopa County official has been appointed to the Mesa City Council to replace a councilman removed from office after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated.

Francisco Heredia was sworn into office Thursday morning following his appointment by the City Council during a special meeting.

Heredia was among five finalists previously selected by the council from a pool of 31 eligible applicants to replace Ryan Winkle. The council removed Winkle from office Aug. 31.

A city announcement of Heredia's appointment says he previously worked as community relations manager for the Maricopa County recorder and that also has worked for several advocacy groups and government agencies.

He will serve as the District council member until the Aug. 28, 2018 city election and, if necessary a Nov. 6, 2018 runoff.

